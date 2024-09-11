Cykel AI Unveils New Web App for Enhanced Automation

Mustang Energy Plc (GB:CYK) has released an update.

Cykel AI PLC has enhanced the functionality and accessibility of its AI-powered business automation platform with the launch of a new web app. This strategic move allows for improved collaboration and flexibility, enabling teams to work more efficiently across various devices. The web app introduces full feature sets and additional integrations, reinforcing Cykel AI’s commitment to innovation and productivity in the workplace.

