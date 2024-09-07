Cygnus Metals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Cygnus Metals Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their recent General Meeting, with shareholders voting in favor of issues such as the ratification of placement shares and the approval to issue director and consideration shares. The resolutions encompassed approval for both tranches of placement shares and the issuance of director shares to five company executives, all receiving overwhelming support from the voting shareholders.

