Cygnus Metals Corrects Share Issue Figure

Cygnus Metals Limited has issued a clarification regarding their previous announcement on a merger and equity raise, correcting a typographical error concerning the number of shares issued, now stated as 311.0 million. No other changes were made to the original announcement. This move combines Cygnus Metals’ high-grade copper-gold projects with Doré Copper Mining Corp’s resources and expertise.

