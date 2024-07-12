Cygnus Gold Director’s Holdings Update

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Cygnus Gold Ltd. has reported a change in the holdings of director David Southam, with an increase in Share Rights as compensation for the June quarter and as a short-term incentive for the 2023 calendar year. These Share Rights were issued in lieu of cash payments, with no securities disposed of during this transaction. The adjustment reflects a non-cash consideration strategy approved by shareholders during the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into AU:CY5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.