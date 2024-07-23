Cyclone Metals Welcomes New Director Luke Martino

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Limited has announced Luke Martino’s appointment as a director on 23 July 2024, along with his initial director’s interest notice. Martino has significant holdings in the company, with 1,005,882 shares through LJM Capital Corporation Pty Ltd and a substantial 11,400,000 shares via LJM Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd’s superannuation account. No other interests in securities or contracts have been reported at this time.

