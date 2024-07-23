Cyclone Metals Onboards New Director and Raises Capital

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd announces the appointment of Luke Martino as Non-Executive Director, bringing his expertise from Deloitte and leadership roles in other mining companies. In addition, the company is progressing with a capital raise of $1,874,234 through the issuance of over 2.3 billion shares, accompanied by options, pending shareholder approval for parts of the transaction. The funds raised are aimed at supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:CLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.