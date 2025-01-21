Cyclone Metals Issues 2 Million New Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ).

Cyclone Metals Limited has issued 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options, priced at $0.032 each, set to expire on 30 November 2028. The issuance was conducted without disclosure under the Corporations Act, reinforcing the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions, and suggesting a strategic move to strengthen its financial standing.

More about Cyclone Metals Ltd

Cyclone Metals Limited is a company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the issuance and management of shares and securities.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 17,021

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €35.97M

