Cyclone Metals Issues 2 Million New Shares

The latest update is out from Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ).
Cyclone Metals Limited has issued 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options, priced at $0.032 each, set to expire on 30 November 2028. The issuance was conducted without disclosure under the Corporations Act, reinforcing the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions, and suggesting a strategic move to strengthen its financial standing.
More about Cyclone Metals Ltd
Cyclone Metals Limited is a company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the issuance and management of shares and securities.
YTD Price Performance: 0%
Average Trading Volume: 17,021
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: €35.97M
