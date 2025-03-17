Cyclone Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ) has provided an announcement.

Cyclone Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Luke Martino. The company reported that Martino acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases, increasing his holdings. This change in director’s interest reflects a potential increase in confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Cyclone Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 19,511

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €31.76M

