Cyclone Metals Awaits Key Production Results

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Limited (CLE) has requested a trading halt on the ASX, effective from 7 October 2024, pending an announcement about their pilot pellet production results. The halt is expected to be lifted by the start of normal trading on 9 October 2024, or when the announcement is made public, whichever occurs first. This pause is intended to maintain order in the market until the significant company news is shared with investors.

