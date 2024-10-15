Cycliq Group’s Soaring Sales and Strategic Innovations

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd has reported a robust start to the fiscal year with a 25% increase in customer receipts and the signing of a 10-year AI license agreement with BeEmotion.ai to enhance cyclist safety through advanced technology. Additionally, the company’s Fly6 Pro camera has been recognized with a prestigious Good Design Award, exemplifying Cycliq’s commitment to innovation in cycling safety. These developments, alongside strategic initiatives like 3D scene recreation and digital twin technologies, position Cycliq to expand its market reach and impact in the smart cycling industry.

