Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Corporate Decisions at 2024 Annual Meeting

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) has shared an announcement.

During Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s 2024 virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders approved key proposals including an amendment to the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, adding 160,000 shares for issuance. Dr. Samuel L. Barker was appointed as the new Chair of the board, succeeding Dr. Christopher Henney. Additionally, CEO Spiro Rombotis’s salary deferral was approved, with conditions for forfeiture. The board also re-elected three directors, ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent auditor, and approved executive compensation on an advisory basis. Notably, the board resolved to suspend the August 1, 2024, quarterly dividend on preferred stock, with future dividends to be evaluated quarterly.

