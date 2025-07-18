Cybozu Faces Patent Infringement Lawsuit Over Kintone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cybozu, Inc. ( (JP:4776) ) just unveiled an update.

Cybozu, Inc. has announced that a lawsuit was filed against it on June 9, 2025, concerning its main product, Kintone. The lawsuit, filed by K.K. Virtual N, claims damages on the grounds that a feature of Kintone infringes on the plaintiff’s patent. Cybozu is currently assessing the allegations and will disclose any significant impacts on its business as necessary.

Cybozu, Inc. operates in the software industry, primarily offering Kintone, a platform for building business applications. The company focuses on providing solutions that enhance organizational collaboration and efficiency.

