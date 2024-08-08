Cybin Inc. Advances Neuropsychiatric Drug Development

Cybin (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage neuropsychiatry company, has announced significant advancements in their leading drug candidates, CYB003 for Major Depressive Disorder and CYB004 for Generalized Anxiety Disorder, with a Phase 3 study on the horizon and new patents secured. The company has strengthened its R&D team and maintains a robust cash position of C$183 million, signaling a steady march towards the commercialization of their novel treatments.

