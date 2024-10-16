Cybernaut International Appoints New Company Secretary

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited (HK:1020) has released an update.

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Cheung Wing Lok as the new company secretary and authorised representative, effective October 15, 2024. With a strong background in accountancy and corporate finance, Mr. Cheung has been with the company since 2014, bringing valuable experience to his new roles. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational efficiency.

