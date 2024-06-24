CYBERGUN SA Strategically Ends Bond Contract

Cybergun SA (FR:ALCYB) has released an update.

CYBERGUN SA, a leader in recreational shooting, has ended its bond issuance contract with YA II PN, LTD, having utilized only two of the three planned tranches, amounting to a gross of 1.65 million euros. This move showcases the company’s strategic use of its financial instruments to meet its specific funding requirements. CYBERGUN, established in 1986, is recognized for its expertise in the design, production, and distribution of replica pellet guns and has a significant presence in both commercial and military sectors.

