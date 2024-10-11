Cybergun SA Shares Voting Rights and Dilution Warning

Cybergun SA (FR:ALCYB) has released an update.

Cybergun SA has disclosed its total voting rights and share capital structure as of September 30, 2024, along with a detailed monthly breakdown of shares issued under its ORABSA program for the year. The company, a leading player in airsoft replica firearms and military training solutions, is also recognized as an ‘Innovative Company’ by Bpifrance and is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. Investors are cautioned regarding potential share value dilution due to the company’s financing operations involving ORA-BSA and ORNAN with YA II PN.

For further insights into FR:ALCYB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.