CYBERGUN Divests Civilian Arm to Strengthen Military Division

CYBERGUN SA has agreed to sell its Civilian division to EVIKE, after considering three potential offers, in a deal that values the division over 10 million euros. This sale is part of a strategic partnership that includes the exclusive distribution of EVIKE products in Europe and a shared stake in CYBERGUN’s US subsidiaries. The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into CYBERGUN’s Military division, which is showing a promising growth trajectory.

