CyberCatch Targets $1.5M for Global Expansion

CyberCatch Holdings Inc (TSE:CYBE) has released an update.

CyberCatch Holdings Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $1.5 million through the sale of 10 million units to bolster its sales team and fund digital marketing for international growth. The units, priced at $0.15 each, include a common share and a purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.25. This financial initiative is subject to regulatory approvals and will help the company strengthen its AI-enabled cybersecurity platform.

For further insights into TSE:CYBE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.