CyberCatch Holdings Announces Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives to Drive Growth

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has provided a corporate update highlighting its recent strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing growth and shareholder value. The company has partnered with a global business decisioning and data analytics provider to market its solutions to a vast network of small to mid-sized businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, CyberCatch has joined NVIDIA’s Inception Program to accelerate the launch of its AI cyber risk mitigation solution and signed agreements with strategic reseller partners to expand sales through U.S. government agencies. The company also introduced a unique cyber insurance policy benefit in collaboration with a top insurance broker and insurer, reinforcing its commitment to innovative solutions for cyber risk management.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The company’s platform focuses on addressing the root causes of cyberattacks by identifying and fixing security control deficiencies. CyberCatch serves organizations in critical segments to help them remain safe from cyber threats.

