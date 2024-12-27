CyberCatch Granted Extension for Financial Filings

CyberCatch Holdings Inc (TSE:CYBE) has released an update.

CyberCatch Holdings Inc., a leader in AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, has been granted an extension to file its annual financial statements for the period ending July 31, 2024. The company’s CEO and CFO are under a management cease trade order until the filings are completed by January 27, 2025, but this does not affect shareholders’ ability to trade. CyberCatch remains committed to keeping stakeholders informed through regular updates.

