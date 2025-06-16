CyberCatch Finalizes Debt Settlement with Share Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) has shared an announcement.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has finalized the settlement of CA$205,000 in debt by issuing 213,542 common shares, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. This move is intended to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and enhance shareholder value, with the issued shares subject to a statutory hold period.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that offers an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The company focuses on identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities in critical segments to protect organizations from cyber threats. Their platform ensures compliance by continuously testing controls to detect and fix deficiencies.

Average Trading Volume: 28,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$80.92M

