Cybeats Technologies Expands Private Placement

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has announced an expansion of its private placement offering, now aiming to raise $2.5 million by selling over 16.6 million units at $0.15 each. The funds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the offering includes common shares and purchase warrants valid for 18 months. Regulatory approvals are pending, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

