Cybeats Technologies Announces Filing Delay

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial documents for 2023, with a new anticipated filing date before June 28, 2024. In compliance with National Policy 12-203, the company has been providing bi-weekly updates and may face a cease trade order if the documents are not filed by June 30, 2024. Cybeats specializes in SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping businesses enhance security and operational efficiency.

