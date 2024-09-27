CyanConnode Sees Increased Investment by Axia

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings PLC, a leader in RF smart mesh networks, announces that Axia Investments Limited now holds approximately 10.001% of the company’s issued Ordinary Shares, marking a slight increase from their previous holding. The company, known for its award-winning Omnimesh Advanced Metering Infrastructure platform, notably popular in India, positions itself to meet the rising global demand for smart metering solutions through a vendor-agnostic partner ecosystem.

