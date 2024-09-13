CyanConnode Reports Major Shareholder Update

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has announced a major change in its shareholder structure, with Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd now holding a total of 9.848% of the company’s voting rights after crossing a threshold on September 12, 2024. The notification came following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Axia Investments Limited, based in the Cayman Islands. This significant shift in shareholding underscores potential changes in investor influence over the UK-based technology firm.

