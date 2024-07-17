CyanConnode Hits Milestones in India’s Smart Metering

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings plc has announced significant progress in its Indian subsidiary, CyanConnode Pvt. Ltd, marking key achievements in smart metering projects across India. The company has successfully passed multiple Site Acceptance Tests, allowing them to commence billing for deployed meters, and reached ‘Go Live’ status on several projects, which is essential for revenue generation. These milestones demonstrate CyanConnode’s commitment to quality and reliability in the smart metering industry, enhancing their reputation and paving the way for future success.

