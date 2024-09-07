CVW CleanTech Secures $16.75 Million in Funding

CVW CleanTech Inc (TSE:CVW) has released an update.

CVW CleanTech Inc. has successfully completed a private placement raising $16.75 million through the issuance of 18.6 million common shares at $0.90 each. The funds will primarily be directed towards their royalty investment with Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. and for general corporate purposes, marking investor confidence in the company’s royalty strategy aimed at cash flow generation and strong returns.

