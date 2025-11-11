CVD Equipment Corporation’s Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

CVD Equipment Corporation ( (CVV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CVD Equipment Corporation presented to its investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation is a company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of chemical vapor deposition and other equipment used in industrial applications and research, primarily serving markets such as aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle battery materials.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, CVD Equipment Corporation reported a decrease in revenue but an increase in net income compared to the same period last year. The company also announced strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies and achieving profitability.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included orders totaling $2.2 million, revenue of $7.4 million, and a gross margin of 32.7%. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company saw an improvement in net income to $384,000, up from $203,000 in the previous year. The company also reported cash and cash equivalents of $8.4 million as of September 30, 2025.

CVD Equipment Corporation’s strategic initiatives involve transitioning to outsourced fabrication for certain components, reducing workforce in the CVD Equipment division, and implementing a revised sales strategy. These measures are expected to reduce operating costs and better position the company in its target markets.

Looking ahead, CVD Equipment Corporation remains focused on its core competencies and is optimistic about its ability to provide solutions across key markets. The company aims to achieve profitability and positive cash flow through its strategic initiatives and continued focus on growth markets.

