CVC Limited Reports Change in Director’s Shareholding

CVC Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with John Scott Leaver acquiring an additional 5,281 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings the total ordinary shares held by Wenola Pty Limited, fully owned by Leaver, to 3,371,602. Such changes in director’s interests are closely watched by investors as they can signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

