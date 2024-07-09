CVC Limited Expands Securities Offering

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited is set to enhance its financial portfolio by seeking the quotation of 150,000 new securities, specifically bonds with a 3-BBSW+4.75% interest rate, maturing on March 31, 2026. The application for these securities, which was announced on July 9, 2024, indicates the company’s proactive approach to capital growth and investment opportunities. The move will potentially offer investors a new avenue to engage with CVC Limited’s growing financial instruments.

