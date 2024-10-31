CVC Limited Director Increases Share Holdings

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced a minor increase in the holdings of its director John Scott Leaver, who acquired 152 ordinary shares and 458 CVC Note 2 through an on-market trade. This change reflects the director’s ongoing commitment to the company, with his total holdings now standing at over 37.4 million ordinary shares and additional notes. Such transactions can often signal a director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, attracting interest from investors.

For further insights into AU:CVC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.