CVB Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

In October 2025, CVB Financial Corp. announced that its President and CEO, along with the CFO, will present to institutional investors throughout the fourth quarter of 2025, with updated financial information from the third quarter. The company reported a net income of $52.6 million for Q3 2025, with an increase in loans and deposits compared to the previous quarter. CVB Financial Corp. continues to maintain strong profitability and asset quality, with a focus on expanding its market presence and maintaining its position as a leading financial institution in Southern California.

The most recent analyst rating on (CVBF) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cvb Financial stock, see the CVBF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CVBF is a Outperform.

Cvb Financial’s strong financial performance and consistent profitability are significant strengths, supported by a solid dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and challenges in loan balances and competition impact the overall score.

CVB Financial Corp., founded in 1974, is the largest financial institution headquartered in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates as the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, offering a range of financial services including property management, real estate banking, international treasury management, and specialty banking. The company focuses on serving successful small to medium-sized businesses throughout California, with a target on privately-held and family-owned businesses with annual revenues of $1-300 million.

Average Trading Volume: 697,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.58B

