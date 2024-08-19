Cutia Therapeutics Sets Key Board Meeting

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim results for the first half of the year, discuss a potential interim dividend, and address other business matters. The announcement emphasizes that the meeting will address the financial performance of the company and its subsidiaries up to June 30, 2024. Shareholders and investors are advised to anticipate the outcomes of the meeting, which could influence the company’s stock performance.

