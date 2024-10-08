Cutia Therapeutics CFO Buys Company Shares

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has announced that its CFO and Executive Director, Mr. Huang Yuqing, has demonstrated his confidence in the company by purchasing 50,000 additional shares with personal funds. The transaction, with an average price of HK$14.954 per share, suggests a strong belief in the firm’s future. The company reassured that it maintains compliance with public float requirements as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules.

