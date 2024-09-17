Custodian REIT Sells Office Unit Amid Strategic Shift

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT has sold a vacant office building in Castle Donington for £1.75 million, matching its latest valuation. The decision to sell rather than refurbish after the tenant’s departure aligns with the company’s focus on cost-effective management and their strategy to bolster shareholder returns by reducing variable rate debt. The sale highlights the market’s appetite for smaller, regional real estate assets, especially among owner-occupiers.

