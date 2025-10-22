Custodian REIT Reports Successful Integration and Gains from Merlin Properties Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Custodian REIT ( (GB:CREI) ) has shared an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT has successfully integrated the £22.1m Merlin Properties portfolio into its operations, achieving nearly full occupancy and identifying opportunities for increased rental income. The company has also realized immediate capital gains by selling non-core assets above purchase price, with plans to reinvest proceeds into the portfolio and support its share buyback program, positioning itself for further growth and enhanced earnings.

Spark's Take on GB:CREI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CREI is a Outperform.

Custodian REIT achieves a solid score due to stable financial performance, strong cash flows, and attractive dividends. The technical analysis suggests a neutral outlook, while recent corporate events reinforce the company’s growth strategy. However, challenges in profitability and declining equity warrant cautious optimism.

Custodian REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a company focused on delivering enhanced income returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties across the UK. The company aims to capitalize on strong income characteristics and seeks growth through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 582,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £355.1M

