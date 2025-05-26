Cuscal Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cuscal Limited ( (AU:CCL) ) has shared an update.

Cuscal Limited has announced a change in its registered office address to Level 11, Tower 1 Darling Park, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, effective from May 26, 2025. This move signifies a strategic step in Cuscal’s operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational efficiency within the Australian payments sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.40 price target.

More about Cuscal Limited

Cuscal Limited is an authorised deposit-taking institution in Australia, providing comprehensive payment and regulated data services. It is one of the few organizations in Australia, alongside the four major banks, that offers such a wide range of capabilities, focusing on innovation and investment to enhance its position in the Australian payments industry.

Average Trading Volume: 244,252

