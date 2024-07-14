CurveBeam AI’s Enhanced HiRise™ Wins FDA Clearance

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Limited, a medical imaging and AI solutions company, has announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its Enhanced HiRise™ scanner, paving the way for its commercial launch in the US. This advanced CT scanner supports personalized knee and hip procedures, including compatibility with robotic surgical systems, and aims to improve patient outcomes through its weight-bearing and non-weight-bearing scanning capabilities. The company, known for its innovative medical equipment, is poised to begin multi-site utilization of the Enhanced HiRise™ for custom robotic surgeries within this quarter.

