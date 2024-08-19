Curvebeam AI Shareholder Voting Power Shifts

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Curvebeam AI Limited has experienced a shift in shareholder dynamics as Ilwella Pty Ltd’s voting power decreased from 9.49% to 8.34%, with no change in the number of held shares, remaining at 30,370,856 fully paid ordinary shares. This change was officially registered on August 14, 2024, as noted by Quentin Flannery, the director of Ilwella Pty Ltd, in a recent statutory filing. Despite this shift, there have been no changes in the associates of the substantial holder or their nature of association with the company.

