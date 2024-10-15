CurveBeam AI Finalizes Share Issuance Post-Acquisition

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Limited announced the issuance of 2,310,789 new shares as part of its Contingent Merger Consideration following its acquisition of CurveBeam, LLC in 2022. The issuance includes shares for Top-Up Consideration and accounts for deductions due to identified tax-related claims. The shares, which are to be issued tomorrow, will be subject to certain restrictions and escrows as per ASX Listing Rules.

For further insights into AU:CVB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.