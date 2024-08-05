CurveBeam AI Announces Successful $9.9M Capital Raise

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Limited has successfully completed a $9.9 million capital raise through an institutional placement and entitlement offer, with the funds aimed to enhance the company’s cash reserves and advance the development and US launch of its HiRiseTM system. The offer attracted both new and existing investors, and further contributions up to $3.7 million could follow from the upcoming Retail Entitlement Offer. The new shares from the initial offering are set to commence trading on August 14, 2024.

