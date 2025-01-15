Currys plc Reports Robust Peak Trading and Positive Profit Outlook

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Currys plc ( (GB:CURY) ) is now available.

Currys plc reported strong trading performance for the peak period ending 4 January 2025, with UK & Ireland revenue increasing by 2% and Nordics by 1%. The company’s profit outlook has improved, driven by robust sales in mobile, gaming, and premium computing, and a significant increase in omnichannel sales. Currys expects to surpass consensus profit expectations with a forecasted adjusted profit before tax of £145-155 million, reflecting strong free cash flow and business momentum, leading to a planned dividend declaration.

More about Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer specializing in technology products and services, operating both online and through 715 physical stores across six countries. The company serves a broad customer base with a core mission to enhance lives through technology, offering a range of services including technology repairs, recycling, and extensive distribution networks.

YTD Price Performance: -11.64%

Average Trading Volume: 2,924,176

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £956.3M

