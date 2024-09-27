Currys PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

Currys plc (GB:CURY) has released an update.

Currys PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership following actions by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The investment banking giant now holds a total of 0.071454% of voting rights after a recent transaction that occurred on September 24, 2024. This shift in the stake was officially notified to Currys PLC on September 26, 2024, marking a noticeable decrease from the group’s previous notification.

