Currys PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

Currys plc (GB:CURY) has released an update.

Currys PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. crossing a voting rights threshold on September 6, 2024. The modification resulted from an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, leading to Goldman Sachs holding a total of 3.647322% in combined direct and financial instrument voting rights within the company. This signifies a notable adjustment from their previous notification, indicating a dynamic shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

