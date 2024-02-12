Curo Group Pursues Restructuring, Issues Financial Projections

Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has released an update.

Engaging in a vital effort to fortify its financial stability, the Company is actively negotiating a comprehensive financial restructuring with key lenders and stakeholders. To facilitate these discussions, it has shared performance projections for the years 2024 to 2028, now publicly disclosed as “Cleansing Information.” However, this information, which is not intended for investment decisions, is purely illustrative and not reflective of actual valuations or reliable future predictions. As the Company looks ahead, investors are cautioned to view forward-looking statements with an understanding of the risks and uncertainties involved, recognizing that actual outcomes may significantly differ from current expectations.

