Curo Group Negotiates Restructuring, Releases Projections

Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has released an update.

The Company is actively negotiating a major financial restructuring with key lenders and stakeholders to enhance its balance sheet and overall fiscal health. To facilitate these talks, they’ve shared projected performance data for 2024-2028, known as “Cleansing Information,” which they’ve now agreed to make public. However, this information is not intended for investment decisions or considered a precise forecast by the Company. Additionally, the report contains forward-looking statements about the restructuring process that are speculative and subject to risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual future results may vary from current projections.

