CuraScientific Acquires Sustainable Energy Group, Appoints New COO

CuraScientific (CSTF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its asset transaction finalization.

Curascientific Corp. has recently completed a strategic share exchange with Sustainable Energy Group, transforming all Sustainable Energy Group stockholders into Curascientific Corp. shareholders. This move signals the company’s consolidation and control over Sustainable Energy Group’s operations, emphasizing their commitment to growth in the sustainable energy sector. Additionally, the company has issued forward-looking statements about its financial prospects, operational strategies, and competitive positioning, while also announcing executive leadership changes, including the appointment of Brian Gardner as Director, Chairman, and COO.

