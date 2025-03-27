CUPANI Metals Mourns the Loss of Board Member Douglas MacQuarrie

Cupani Metals ( (TSE:CUPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CUPANI Metals Corporation announced the passing of Douglas MacQuarrie, a key member of its board of directors and an influential figure in the mining industry. MacQuarrie, known for his extensive experience and contributions to several companies, including CUPANI, will be succeeded by Kim A.A. Hein, who brings over 35 years of expertise in minerals exploration and mining. The company acknowledges MacQuarrie’s significant impact on its growth and future prospects, with his estate remaining a substantial shareholder.

CUPANI Metals Corp. is a company that provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The company is listed on the CSE under the symbol ‘CUPA’.

