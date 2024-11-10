Cumulus Wealth Becomes Major Shareholder in Coda Minerals

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Coda Minerals Ltd, acquiring a 6.13% voting power through its Managed Discretionary Account services. The acquisition involved over 15 million ordinary shares, valued at approximately $1.07 million. This significant investment highlights increased interest and confidence in Coda Minerals’ stock from institutional investors.

