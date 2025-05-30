Cumulus Media Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Cumulus Media ( (CMLS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On May 30, 2025, Cumulus Media held its Annual Meeting where shareholders voted on several key proposals. All seven nominees were elected as directors, the compensation for named executive officers was approved, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

Spark’s Take on CMLS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMLS is a Underperform.

Cumulus Media’s overall stock score is significantly impacted by its weak financial performance characterized by declining revenues, high leverage, and net losses. While there are some positives in digital growth and cost management from the earnings call, the challenges in the broadcast segment and a poor valuation outlook weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CMLS stock, click here.

More about Cumulus Media

Average Trading Volume: 526,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.79M

See more insights into CMLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.